Pickup left running, unlocked for a minute stolen in Kennewick

The driver left a running unlocked pickup unattended for “a minute” and came back to find it was stolen.
A man in Kennewick was leaving work at about 7 p.m. on Monday and started his 1990 Ford F-350 pickup, said Sgt. Ken Lattin. The driver went back into the business in the 800 block of West John Day Avenue “just for a minute.”
He came back outside to watch his pickup being driven away by a thief.
“Thieves are opportunistic. They only leave it for a minute and they are gone,” said Lattin.
Police found the pick up a few blocks away in the 400 block of North Hartford Street. It was undamaged and abandoned.
“This is a crime of opportunity that is easily prevented,” he said. “Lock your vehicle.”
The theft is under investigation and police ask anyone with information about the crime to call them 509- 585-4208.
