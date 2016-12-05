Thieves steal vehicles left warming up in Pasco

A car and pickup left unlocked and warming up in Pasco were stolen by the same two thieves suspected of a wave of vehicle prowls.
A witness saw two men in dark clothes trying to open cars and trucks near McGee Elementary School in Pasco at 4:45 a.m. Monday.
The suspects fled in a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla reported stolen Friday after it was left running in Pasco, said Sgt. Scott Warren.
Officer Joe Mullen spotted the car on Sedona Drive and saw two men running from it, but a police dog didn’t manage to track them down.
Police believe they ran southwest and stole a green and brown 1997 Ford pickup they found warming up on Tamarisk Drive. The license plate is B29347T.
Inside the Corolla left behind, investigators found two rifles, ammo, iPads, leather purses and more. The items were stolen from 15 to 20 parked cars. The police are not sure how many vehicles were prowled and ask people to contact them to report anything missing from their vehicles.
Anyone who sees the stolen pickup is asked to call 911.
Police throughout the Tri-Cities are warning people not to leave their cars running with the keys inside. Buying a second car key is a better alternative to leaving it unlocked, Warren said.
And officers are reminding residents to remove valuable items from vehicles and always lock the doors. Car prowls were reported over the weekend in Kennewick and Richland, as well.
In particular, garage door remote controls should not be kept in cars because if they are stolen, thieves use them like house keys to enter people’s homes.
“Do not believe that you are safe from prowlers because you live in a nice neighborhood. The thieves go to where the nice cars are parked,” Warren said.
Anyone seeing or hearing anything suspicious is asked to report it.
“We are a 24-hour service. We will come check it out,” Warren said. “Having it parked in front of your house does not put a force field around it.”
People wanting to claim the recovered items, report a theft or have information about the thefts or thieves, are asked to call the Pasco police at 509-545-3421.
In Richland, police are asking for help from residents who might have security camera footage from the areas of Harris and Carriage and McMurray and Spengler streets.
Unknown suspects, possibly on bicycles, were prowling cars in those areas last weekend. Call Richland police at 509-628-0333 if you have any information.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481
