Dispatcher helps woman lose ex-boyfriend

A 911 dispatcher told a woman to drive toward the Pasco Police Department while she was followed by an ex-boyfriend in a stolen car.
At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday a woman called 911 and reported Alejandro Garcia, 30, of Pasco, was violating a court order prohibiting him from contacting her, said Sgt. Scott Warren. He was reportedly following her in a red 1992 Honda Prelude.
The dispatcher told her to drive toward the police department where Sgt. Chad Pettijohn found them and stopped the Prelude.
The car was reported stolen from the 1800 block of West Sylvester Street early Saturday morning. The car was left running and unlocked to warm up when it was stolen.
Garcia was taken to the Franklin County jail and held on suspicion of being possession of a stolen vehicle and violating a court order.
“The car will be returned to the owner as soon as officers can search it with a warrant for further evidence,” said Warrens.
People with information about the Prelude and who was in it on Saturday are urged to contact the police at 509-545-3421 on weekdays and 509-545-3510 on nights and weekends.
