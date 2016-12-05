U-turn blamed for collision on Richland bypass

An illegal U-turn caused a collision on Monday at the intersection of Highway 240 and Van Giesen Street in Richland.
Monte Campbell, 68, of West Richland, was driving a red 2010 Ford Mustang east on Van Giesen about 12:45 p.m.
He allegedly attempted a U-turn in the intersection at the Highway 240 bypass and was hit by a southbound white 1991 Ford Thunderbird, said the Washington State Patrol.
The Thunderbird driver Michael J. Templeton, 45, of Richland, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and later released.
The WSP cited Campbell for second-degree negligent driving.
