WSU student gets help from Kennewick police to get home

A college student got some surprise help to get home on Saturday from a Kennewick police officer.
The student was at a gas station and a mix up in prepayments led to another vehicle receiving the gas for his vehicle, said Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin. The other driver had only paid for a few dollars of gas while the student paid to fill his tank.
When the gas was finished pumping, they discovered the error. The other driver had no more money to give the college student, who was also out of money to fill his own tank.
The student was returning to Washington State University in Pullman.
A Kennewick police officer arrived at the gas station. The officer decided to buy a tank of gas for the student using money from the community care fund, said Lattin.
“Thanks to the citizens of Kennewick providing the community care fund, the (Kennewick Police Department) was able to buy the stranded customer a tank of gas for his trip back to school,” said Lattin.
The fund is money raised by the Kennewick Police Foundation and to be used to help people.
For more on how to donate to the fund, visit kpdfoundation.org online.
Comments