Kennewick couple argues, both hurt by knife

An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend ended with both being hurt by a knife Saturday in Kennewick.
Neighbors called police about a loud argument in an apartment in the 100 block of South Cascade Street, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
Patrick Riggins, 33, Kennewick, allegedly grabbed a knife and his girlfriend tried to take it away from him. She cut her fingers and needed stitches, Lattin said. He reportedly still had the knife when he was injured.
“He cut himself,” said Lattin.
Police found Riggins about a block away from the apartment.
Both the victim and Riggins received medical attention. He was released from Trios Urgent Care Center before being booked into Benton County Jail for suspicions of second-degree.
