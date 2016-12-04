Rear-end crash on Richland highway blamed on driver inattention

A Sunday crash on Highway 240 that sent one man to a Richland hospital is being blamed on driver inattention.
Sadik Reka, 38, was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center after his 2016 Toyota Tundra was hit from behind by a 2014 Chrysler 300.
A Washington State Patrol report said the Chrysler, driven by Ashley M. Hutchinson, was eastbound on 240 when it got in the rear-end crash.
Hutchinson, 28, of Kennewick, reportedly did not notice that the Toyota was stopped on 240 for the exit to westbound Interstate 182.
The report did not explain if the Toyota was stopped for traffic or something else.
Reka, of Richland, had his seat belt on in the 11:55 a.m. crash.
Hutchinson, who also was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. The state patrol issued a ticket to her for second-degree negligent driving.
