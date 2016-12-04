Richland man's truck hits, kills boy running through Granger parking lot

A 5-year-old boy was killed Saturday at the Granger Travel Plaza when he ran out from behind a parked vehicle and into the path of a pickup driven by a Richland man.
The name of the boy was not released by the Washington State Patrol. He was from Granger.
A state patrol report said the boy was struck at 4:49 p.m. when he ran in front of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma in the 1221 Bailey Ave. convenience store parking lot.
The driver, Eber Tello-Gomez, 30, was not injured.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Granger police are investigating the incident, with assistance from state patrol troopers, to determine if any charges are warranted.
