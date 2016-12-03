Police continue search for Richland man four months after disappearance

Police are still trying to find a 75-year-old Richland man who went missing nearly four months ago.
Loy Vannapho was last seen Aug. 11 in Richland.
He was reported missing when he didn’t pick up his wife, Ma, from work at the Emerald of Siam restaurant.
Witnesses reported seeing Vannapho around the Columbia Point dock area and at Howard Amon Park the day after his disappearance. A search of the river by Columbia Basin Dive Rescue turned up nothing.
The Department of Homeland Security helped with a helicopter flyover in September as Richland detectives used recovered cellphone data to search areas between Coffin Road and the Columbia River off Interstate 82.
Richland Capt. Mike Cobb at the time said, “We know the technology was there, but we don’t know that the person was there.”
Police don’t know exactly when the cellphone signals emanated from specific areas, but Vannapho’s phone reportedly died around 4 p.m. the same day he went missing.
Vannapho is 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Vannapho’s disappearance or whereabouts can call 509-628-0333, and reference case 16-17246.
Family members also have a Facebook page at facebook.com/justiceforloy for anyone who wants to help.
