Pedestrian killed Friday in Pasco identified as Edgewood man

A 49-year-old Edgewood man has been identified as the pedestrian killed Friday evening on a roadway in west Pasco.
Royce T. Rose was pronounced dead at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland shortly after the 5:35 p.m. crash, said Pasco police Sgt. Brad Gregory.
Details aren’t available yet as to what the Pierce County man was doing on West Argent Road, just east of North Road 60/Saratoga Lane.
Rose reportedly was walking west on Argent, with his back to traffic, when he was hit by a westbound 2015 Audi Q7. He was wearing dark-colored clothing.
Gregory said there is no indication as to whether Rose was going into traffic. The speed limit is 40mph on that stretch of Argent.
Several people commented on the Pasco Police Department’s Facebook page about seeing a man in the hour before the collision walking on the white line of the westbound shoulder.
Gregory, after checking the call log for any complaints, said dispatch “had no calls prior to (Rose) getting hit by a car.”
The driver stopped immediately. She was not injured.
Her name is not being released.
Gregory said her vehicle was seized, “not because we believe there’s any criminal matter but we want to be thorough and get a (search) warrant.”
A Pasco Fire Department ambulance happened to be in the area and was on the scene quickly, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-545-3510, and reference case 16-51502.
