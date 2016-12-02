Pedestrian killed by car in Pasco

A pedestrian was killed by a car Friday evening in west Pasco.
West Argent Road was closed between Road 60 and Road 56 while Pasco police investigated.
Emergency crews were called out about 5:35 p.m. to West Argent and Saratoga Lane, west of where Interstate 182 crosses over Argent.
No other information was available Friday night, though several Pasco drivers commented on Facebook that they saw a man walking along the dark roadway a short time earlier and they worried he might be hit.
Police have not confirmed if he was the victim.
