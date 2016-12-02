Crime

December 2, 2016 6:44 PM

Pedestrian killed by car in Pasco

Tri-City Herald

A pedestrian was killed by a car Friday evening in west Pasco.

West Argent Road was closed between Road 60 and Road 56 while Pasco police investigated.

Emergency crews were called out about 5:35 p.m. to West Argent and Saratoga Lane, west of where Interstate 182 crosses over Argent.

No other information was available Friday night, though several Pasco drivers commented on Facebook that they saw a man walking along the dark roadway a short time earlier and they worried he might be hit.

Police have not confirmed if he was the victim.

