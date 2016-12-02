Kennewick cough drop thief jailed

A sore throat landed a Tri-City man in jail on Friday morning.
Caleb Robert Wortman, 21, reportedly was caught trying to steal a bag of strawberry-flavored cough drops from the Grocery Outlet store in Kennewick.
When he was confronted, he reportedly put up a fight, allegedly biting an employee twice and trying to get away before police arrived.
When Kennewick police finally arrested him, officers said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his pocket.
He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and meth possession.
