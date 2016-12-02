West Richland man convicted of drugging, raping girl

A West Richland man was convicted Friday in Benton County Superior Court of drugging and raping a girl for several years.
Kevin J. Hubbard, 39, was arrested in August 2015 after the victim went to police. He was charged with one count each of second- and third-degree child rape, second-degree child molestation and three counts of distributing a controlled substance to a person under 18.
He was convicted on all counts after this week’s trial.
Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra said the girl reported the abuse when she was in grade school and in later years Hubbard gave her drugs, including LSD and marijuana, before raping her. He also threatened her if she tried to tell anyone.
He remains in jail in Kennewick pending sentencing.
