Walla Walla woman hurt in apartment fire

A Walla Walla woman was hospitalized early Friday after fire ravaged an old home divided into four apartments.
The Walla Walla Fire Department was called about 6:45 a.m. to 937 E. Alder St. where flames were coming from first- and second-story windows.
Fire officials believe the blaze started in apartment No. 1 in the house owned by Jeannie Balmer of Walla Walla. The cause is under investigation.
In all, 31 firefighters, including Walla Walla District 4 and 27 from the Walla Walla Fire Department, battled the fire, getting it under control by 7:30 a.m., said fire officials.
One woman was taken to St. Mary Medical Center after suffering from smoke inhalation. It’s unclear how many people were in the house at the time of the fire.
The Red Cross is helping the residents find places to stay.
