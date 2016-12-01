Trump argument leads to Pasco bar stabbing

An argument about the politics of President-elect Donald Trump ended with a Richland man treated for a stab wound to the throat.
Two men were drinking on the patio at the Dugout Bar and Grill on Burden Boulevard in Pasco on Wednesday. They began talking about politics and witnesses told police Raymond Williams, 29, of Richland, was in favor of Trump’s proposed changes and highly intoxicated.
The two men separated and the Alvaro Campos-Hernandez, 40, of Pasco, walked away until Williams allegedly called the suspect a racial slur at about 11:30 p.m., according to Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren.
“Campos went back and grabbed Williams and was yelling, ‘Say it again’ repeatedly,” said Warren.
Campos reportedly had Williams in a headlock and was holding a 7.5-inch folding knife to Williams’ throat. The victim drew a 3.5-inch folding knife to use in self-defense, but was unsuccessful, Warren said.
The two men struggled, and the fight ended with Williams suffering a 1-inch wound to his windpipe. He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center.
“It could have been a homicide. The victim was extremely lucky,” said Warren.
Campos-Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and booked into the Franklin County Jail.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @TriCityHerald
