Richland driver hurt in collision on Highway 12

A Richland driver was hurt after allegedly failing to yield to oncoming traffic on Highway 12, about 10 miles east of Pasco on Thursday.
Sahib A. Al-Zubaidi, 41, of Richland, was driving east in a blue 2006 Chevrolet Impala and tried to turn left onto Dodd Road about 5:30 a.m. He allegedly turned and hit a white 1994 Ford Thunderbird going the opposite direction, said the Washington State Patrol.
Al-Zubaidi was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Winston R. Nelson, 18, of Burbank, was driving the Ford and was not injured.
The WSP cited Al-Zubaidi for second-degree negligent driving.
