Richland driver hurt in collision on Highway 12

1:48 Judge calls killings by Prudencio Juan Fragos-Ramirez heinous during sentencing Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:46 Husband of kidnap and murder victim speaks out after court hearing in Kennewick.

0:57 Stolen vehicle pursuit through Pasco and Kennewick ends in Richland

1:13 Rally for Antonio Zambrano-Montes on anniversary of his death

1:56 ACLU reports on fatal Pasco police shooting

3:24 Key moments in fatal Pasco police shooting case

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment