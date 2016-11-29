West Richland man on trial for drugging, raping girl

A West Richland man is on trial in Kennewick for allegedly giving drugs to a girl and forcing her to have sex with him over several years.
Testimony began Tuesday in the case against Kevin J. Hubbard. His trial is expected to last through the week in Benton County Superior Court.
Hubbard, 39, has been held on $200,000 bail since his August 2015 arrest after the girl reported the alleged ongoing abuse.
He is charged with one count each of second- and third-degree child rape, second-degree child molestation and three counts of distributing a controlled substance to a person under 18.
The three sex crimes include aggravating circumstances that Hubbard was in a position of trust and that it was an ongoing pattern of sexual abuse of the same victim.
The drug distribution charges — for LSD, marijuana and a marijuana concentrate — involve allegations of sexual motivation.
Hubbard has denied the allegations. His defense attorney, Dennis Hanson, did not give an opening statement.
West Richland police Officer Jared Kelly was the only witness to take the stand Tuesday. He testified about responding to the hospital after the report came in about a sexual assault.
The girl reported that the abuse started with inappropriate touching when she was in grade school. A few years later, Hubbard began giving the girl drugs before raping her, according to Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra.
He often made the girl use marijuana. However, on several occasions, Hubbard also gave her acid in liquid form or on paper tabs, or a marijuana concentrate known as “dabs,” which involves extracting from a pot plant for a concentrated smokable oil, Petra has said.
At one point, another adult found Hubbard naked with the girl, but the adult did not report it until the girl went to police in August 2015, said court documents.
The girl told investigators that she routinely was threatened by Hubbard if she tried to tell someone.
