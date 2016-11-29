Spokane runaway caught fleeing from Pasco police

A 16-year-old Spokane runaway in a stolen car couldn’t escape Pasco and Richland police.
A Pasco police officer tried to pull over a Subaru Outback for a burned out taillight on Monday night, and the driver sped up, trying to get away. The officers ended the chase when the Subaru driver began running red lights, possibly endangering other drivers, said Sgt. Scott Warren.
Police were searching for the car when they learned it was stolen in Colville, north of Spokane. An officer found the car and the pursuit resumed.
The teenage driver went to Richland with the Pasco K-9 officer behind him, said Warren. The Richland police used spike strips to deflate a front tire on the car, but the car kept going.
The Pasco officer performed a maneuver to spin the car. The car went on a sidewalk and knocked down a light pole before stopping.
The driver and a second juvenile ran tried to run away. The Pasco K-9 officer followed the driver until he could release the dog to take down the 5-foot-10 suspect, said Warren. The second suspect escaped.
The teen was cleared by medical staff before being booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude police, DUI and a warrant.
