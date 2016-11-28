Kennewick officer Gardner’s retirement celebrated Monday

Kennewick police officer Wes Gardner’s retirement was celebrated on Monday as he received a retirement badge.
He serviced the public as a member of law enforcement for 38 years, said Sgt. Ken Lattin. For the last 21 years, Gardner worked for the Kennewick Police Department.
Gardner once served on the K-9 unit, as a detective and worked tracking registered sex offenders. In 2011 he was assigned to the case of missing 4-year-old Sofia Juarez. The girl left her home to go to a store in 2003 and was never seen again.
Fellow officers, city staff, family, and friends gathered at a retirement ceremony and reception at the police department.
Comments