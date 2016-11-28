Pasco teen driver hurt crossing Highway 12

A 16-year-old Pasco driver is in the hospital Monday after she crossed in front of an oncoming car on Highway 12 about 5:40 a.m.
Daisy A. Perez-Mendoza was headed north on Pasco’s A Street in a Honda Civic when she pulled in front of a Toyota Corolla driving east on the highway, said the Washington State Patrol.
Perez-Mendoza was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
The other driver, Pablo Ayala-Flores, 22, was not hurt.
The WSP said the crash is still under investigation.
Comments