Murder trial moved to Jan. 23 for Pasco brothers

The trial for two brothers accused of killing a Pasco teen last year has been delayed to Jan. 23.
Nathan T. Quintero and Jaden F. Quintero are being tried together for the fatal shooting of George Garcia Thacker.
Earlier this week, their attorneys and prosecutors agreed that more time is needed to prepare. Their trial had been set to start Dec. 5.
Nathan, 24, and Jaden, 18, each face one count of first-degree murder.
Garcia Thacker’s body was found Oct. 7, 2015, a few feet from his car on West River Street, near the cable bridge.
The 18-year-old was shot five times, possibly at close range with his own gun, according to court documents.
