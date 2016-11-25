Man shot early Friday morning in Pasco apartment

A Pasco man is in good condition after he was shot in the face early Friday morning.
Pasco police received a report at 4:48 a.m. that a man was shot at the Agate Street Apartments, located at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Agate Street.
When officers arrived, they discovered George Rodriguez, 30, inside an apartment with a gunshot wound in his face, Sgt. Brad Gregory said. He was transported to Kadlec, where he is listed in good condition.
“He was fortunate. The bullet ricocheted in such a way it didn’t hit anything vital,” Gregory said.
When officers arrived, they found five individuals standing outside the building. Investigators suspect they may be connected with the assault, but don’t have any evidence to link any of them to the shooting.
The shooting may be gang- and drug-related, Gregory said. A weapon was found, but it’s unknown whether it’s connected to the shooting.
Officers were conducting a search of the residence as of 12:30 p.m.
