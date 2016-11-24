Strange ‘burglary’ solved in Kennewick

Here’s arguably the best item on the latest crime roundup distributed by Kennewick police.
Police received a call on Nov. 18 from a man and woman who said everything in their home, including their dog, had been stolen.
They had been gone only four hours when they returned home to the 7700 block of West Fourth Avenue to find everything missing, they said.
Police determined they had returned to the wrong apartment — a vacant one.
But it took some time to convince the couple, who appeared to be intoxicated, that they were in the wrong place and to escort them home, according to the crime roundup.
