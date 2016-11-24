Cell phone thieves hit Kennewick, Pasco, Sunnyside

Two stores in Kennewick reported that cell phones were stolen this week in a method also reported recently in Pasco, Sunnyside and Yakima.
The thieves, who were male, stole phones from the U.S. Cellular Store on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick and the Best Buy kiosk in Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick, according to Kennewick police.
They asked an employee to get them a phone. While the clerk was busy, they cut the cables securing several phones on display and left, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333 or, to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
