Debris on road leads to crash injuring 2 Richland people

Debris on Highway 240 contributed to a crash Thanksgiving day that left two Richland residents injured.
Robert Blair, 48, of Richland, was driving a Nissan van west toward Interstate 182 and was at the Richland city limits when he swerved to avoid debris in the road at about 8:30 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
He lost control of the van and it rolled all the way over, coming to rest on its wheels, according to police reports.
Blair and his passenger, Julene George, 51, of Richland, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Both were wearing seat belts.
A charge of negligent driving is being considered, according to police reports.
