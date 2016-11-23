Motorcycle rider dies in West Richland crash into semi

A young motorcycle rider died when he ran into a semi truck on Van Giesen Street in West Richland on Wednesday.
Auston Kloehn, 21, of Benton City, was riding a Honda west on Van Giesen Street at a high speed just before 2 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
Douglas Creach, 61, of Pasco, was driving a semi east on Van Giesen. He was turning left onto 62nd Avenue, when the motorcycle hit the semi in the intersection, according to police reports.
Kloehn died before he could be taken to a hospital. Creach was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the state patrol.
