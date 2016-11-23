Motorcycle rider dies in West Richland crash into semi

1:01 Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court Pause

0:36 Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road

0:16 Scene of Van Giesen Street wreck where motorcyclist was killed

1:00 From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities