Crime Stoppers is looking for man charged with identity theft

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can help find Anthony Roy Richman.
Richman, 31, of Kennewick, has an arrest warrant for charges of second-degree identify theft.
Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest, and people helping can remain anonymous.
He was convicted of two counts of residential burglary in 2004, and one count of residential burglary in 2007, according to court records. A case where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
The Kennewick police describe Richman as a white male, standing 5-feet-7, weighing about 250 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his right wrist and one on the inside of his left forearm.
People with information about Richman can call Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477.
