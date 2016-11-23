Majetich promoted to West Richland police chief

West Richland police Capt. Ben Majetich is the city’s new police chief.
Mayor Brent Gerry selected Majetich based on a committee’s recommendation.
Majetich has served as a police officer for more than 28 years, 26 of that in Pasco. He joined the West Richland police in 2014 as a captain overseeing the daily patrol officers.
“(Majetich is) a calm and thoughtful leader who is well regarded by the police officers within the department, among his regional law enforcement peers, and within the community of West Richland,” Gerry said.
In Pasco, Majetich supervised investigations, was a watch commander, was on the tactical team, and was an instructor for investigations, use of force, firearms, and internal investigations.
The city interviewed two other candidates with experience in much larger police agencies, one of whom is currently a chief of police for a small police department near Vancouver, Gerry said.
