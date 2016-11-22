Coroner rules kidnapping victim’s death a homicide

The death of kidnapping victim Sandra Harris, 69, of Kennewick, has been officially ruled a homicide.
In a brief statement Tuesday, Benton County Coroner John Hansens said the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.
The number of wounds and locations will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, Hansens said.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday at the Benton County morgue by Dr. Sigmund Menchel, a forensic pathologist from Bellevue.
Harris’ body was found Sunday on a rural Benton County road south of Kennewick. Theresa Wiltse, 49, of Connell, is being held on $1 million bail in connection with the kidnapping.
