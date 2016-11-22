Extra state troopers hunt DUIs on Friday

While more people are driving across the state to visit families, the Washington State Patrol is working harder to find people drinking and driving.
Extra troopers are on the road Friday looking for DUI drivers in an emphasis program around metropolitan areas along Interstate 90, Interstate 5, Interstate 405 and Highway 520 in Western Washington.
The state patrol is deploying the Mobile Impaired Driving Unit at a central location to promote efficiency in processing people arrested for DUI. It allows the arresting troopers to return to patrolling faster, said Trooper Rick Johnson.
“The Washington State Patrol would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers of the dangers of impaired driving as we enter this holiday season,” he said. “It is imperative to drive sober! Plan ahead and make this a safe holiday season.”
