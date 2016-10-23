Police say shooting outside Richland bar was gang related

A Hispanic man shot at a group of males early Sunday morning outside of a Richland bar, according to the Richland police Facebook page.
Two people reportedly got into a fight outside of the Towne Crier bar and grill around 1:55 a.m. Sunday, the police said. The bar is at 1319 George Washington Way in the Uptown Shopping Center.
Police reported that the male used a 9mm handgun. The suspect and victims then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
Police said they believe the shooting was gang related.
The post on the bar’s Facebook page said that the business is examining its security procedures and working with police.
Richland police said anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333.
Comments