Fire damages Kennewick apartment building Saturday night

A fire damaged a four-unit apartment building in the 3400 block of West Seventh Avenue in Kennewick on Saturday.
The Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded to the fire around 10:20 p.m., Capt. Eric Nilson said.
Neighbors spotted the fire, called 911 and used garden houses in an attempt to douse the flames, Nilson said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in about an hour.
An initial investigation showed that the fire started outside of the building when a smoking device, such as a cigarette, was discarded, Nilson said.
One person was evaluated for breathing difficulties and was treated on the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Two residences were damaged — one by smoke, the other by water, Nilson said.
Four families were evacuated. He said they will be able to return.
