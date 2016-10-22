Driver, passenger weren’t wearing seat belts in Richland rollover

Troopers are investigating what led the driver of a sedan to lose control Saturday afternoon, causing it to roll on Interstate 182 in Richland.
Andrea R. Kirk, 24, was eastbound approaching the exits for Highway 240 and George Washington Way when she overcorrected, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both Kirk, of Richland, and passenger Samantha A. Lockard, 17, of Kennewick, were injured when the 2006 Ford Focus rolled.
They were not wearing seat belts in the 12:15 p.m. crash, the state patrol said.
Kirk and Lockard were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment.
Comments