Two Richland teens injured in rollover after driver fell asleep

Two Richland teens were injured early Saturday when one of them reportedly fell asleep while driving, causing the SUV to crash along Interstate 82.
Shelby A. Coker, 18, was eastbound on the highway when her 2003 GMC Envoy left the roadway to the right and struck a rock wall.
The GMC then rolled over, coming to a stop on its right side, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash at 4:04 a.m. happened five miles west of Selah.
Coker and her passenger, Chyla M. Allen, 18, were taken to Yakima Regional Medical Center to be treated.
Both women were wearing seat belts in the rollover.
Coker was cited for negligent driving, the state patrol reported.
