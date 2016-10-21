Crime

Kennewick police to raise funds for Special Olympics at Red Robin

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick police and volunteers from Citizens Helping in Police Services (CHIPS) will work to raise funds at the next Tip-A-Cop event on Oct. 22.

Officers will help wait and bus tables to raise donations for the Washington Special Olympics from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kennewick Red Robin at 1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd..

Past events raised money for the Cops for Kids program, which gave less-fortunate children in the community a chance to go shopping with law enforcement officers for Christmas gifts.

More information on the Tip-A-Cop event can be found on the Kennewick police Facebook page at bit.ly/2dViWeV.

