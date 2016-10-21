Kennewick police to raise funds for Special Olympics at Red Robin

Kennewick police and volunteers from Citizens Helping in Police Services (CHIPS) will work to raise funds at the next Tip-A-Cop event on Oct. 22.
Officers will help wait and bus tables to raise donations for the Washington Special Olympics from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kennewick Red Robin at 1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd..
Past events raised money for the Cops for Kids program, which gave less-fortunate children in the community a chance to go shopping with law enforcement officers for Christmas gifts.
More information on the Tip-A-Cop event can be found on the Kennewick police Facebook page at bit.ly/2dViWeV.
