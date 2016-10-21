2 Othello passengers injured in 3-car chain wreck

Two Othello passengers were injured after a three-car chain collision three miles south of the city Friday morning.
Ramona Garcia, 36, and Marciano Garcia, 34, were riding west on Highway 24 in a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Reynalda Pineda Neponuceno, 20, of Othello, about 8 a.m. toward Hatton Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 2004 Chrysler Sebring and silver 2003 Honda Accord were slowing down for a truck turning from Hatton Road when the Jetta hit the Sebring, which then hit the Accord, the state patrol said.
Ramona and Marciano Garcia were taken to Othello Community Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.
State troopers cited Pineda Neponuceno for following too close.
