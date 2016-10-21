Prosecutor: Pasco homeowner acted in ‘good faith’ in fatal shooting

A Pasco homeowner was defending himself when he shot and killed a stranger who suddenly appeared in his hallway early June 10, prosecutors said Friday.
Corey Chapman “acted in good faith and on reasonable grounds” when confronted by an intoxicated Travis Yeates inside his own home, said Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant.
Yeates, 34, died from one bullet wound to his chest.
Sant’s decision, announced in a four-page news release, wrapped up a more than four-month investigation into whether Chapman’s actions were justified.
“After reviewing the facts and evidence in this case, it appears that Mr. Chapman was in reasonable fear of injury at the time he shot Mr. Yeates,” Sant wrote.
Chapman told police he had been in a deep sleep when he heard a loud pounding on the front door of his Austin Drive home.
He grabbed his loaded .40-caliber pistol and his cellphone from his bedside and immediately called the police.
It was 2:22 a.m.
Two Pasco police officers were outside the home two minutes later when Yeates got in through the unlocked garage door and reportedly lunged at Chapman in his dark hallway.
Chapman, who reported seeing a “shadow,” told the intruder to stop before firing once.
His call to 911 was still connected, and a dispatcher immediately alerted officers that a person had been shot inside the home.
Laboratory results determined that Yeates’ blood-alcohol level was 0.32 percent, four times the legal limit to drive in Washington.
Yeates was a safety and health specialist at the Hanford tank farm contractor, Washington River Protection Solutions.
He had been out drinking with his girlfriend and co-workers that night, but his whereabouts are unknown in the 1 1/2 hours leading up to the shooting.
He was last seen walking from The Dugout Bar & Grill on Burden Boulevard, and was believed to be headed toward his friend’s nearby home where he knew the garage keypad code to get inside.
