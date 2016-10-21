Crime

October 21, 2016 2:05 PM

87-year-old prison inmate found dead at Coyote Ridge

Tri-City Herald

An elderly inmate serving a 20 year sentence for child assault died at the Connell prison early Tuesday.

Staff found Adolphus Lavarna Goodwin, 87, dead at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center assisted living center about 2:30 a.m. The death appeared to be natural and follows a series of medical complications, said Deputy Coroner Harold Livingston with Franklin County.

An autopsy is not planned.

Goodwin was initially charged with child molestation and later pleaded guilty to first-degree child assault in June 2008, according to Pierce County Superior Court records.

