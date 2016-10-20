Tri-City drug take-back targets opioids, drug thefts

Thieves like to search for prescription pills when they break into homes or cars. They don’t care if they’re expired.
“We’re trying to get the word out there,” said Andy Corral, a narcotics detective with Pasco police. “If it’s not being used, why not just turn it in?”
Tri-City and Walla Walla law enforcement are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to organize drug take-back events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22. Anyone with left over or expired medicine can drop it off for disposal, no questions asked.
Some departments accept unused or expired medicine even if a take-back event isn’t happening, said Kennewick police Sgt. Randy Maynard.
Police in Kennewick, Richland, West Richland and Walla Walla have bins at their stations. Pasco police have a bin in Walmart at 4820 Road 68.
Pills, patches and other solids can be brought to the collection sites. Liquids, needles or other sharp objects are not accepted.
About 990 pounds of medicine were dropped off at disposal sites through Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties during the last event on April 30. The unused prescription pain pills and opioids are easy targets for thieves, burglars and curious kids. Many of them can be addictive and often lead to the abuse of other drugs such as heroin, Corral said.
Drug overdoses are the leading cause of injury-related deaths in the U.S., which is more than car wrecks or firearms, the DEA said.
There were at least 17 Benton County drug overdose deaths in 2016, said Coroner John Hansens.
It's getting (drugs) out of where people can get them. That's one of the things that a lot of people don't think about.

Officer Rick Kane, Richland police
Officer Rick Kane, Richland police
Eight people died from overdoses in Franklin County. The majority were related to prescription medications, said Chief Deputy Coroner Candice Hermanson.
“I see that more than the heroin,” Hermanson said.
Richland police officer Rick Kane said that he saw about 300 pounds of prescription bottles dropped off about two years ago. He said they usually collect between 100 and 200 pounds at most events.
“It’s getting (drugs) out of where people can get them,” Kane said. “That’s one of the things that a lot of people don’t think of.”
Kane said there’s no need to mark out names or addresses on bottles since they’re burned up in the process. Police used to ship packages off to be processed and destroyed in Seattle. Now DEA agents collect the bins and take them to an incinerator in Spokane.
Some departments accept unused or expired medicine even if a take-back event isn’t happening, said Kennewick police Sgt. Randy Maynard. Kennewick police added a bin at their lobby in 2015 with the help of the Prosser CIA Coalition, a community organization working to prevent substance abuse through prevention and education..
More information on the national drug take-back event can be found at bit.ly/2cICP8z.
National Drug Takeback Day in Tri-Cities, Walla Walla
▪ When: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22
Locations
▪ Kennewick Police Department: 211 W. Sixth Ave.
▪ Pasco police will be at Pasco Walmart: 4820 Road 68.
▪ Richland Police Department: 871 George Washington Way.
▪ West Richland Police Department: 3805 W. Van Giesen St.
▪ Walla Walla Police Department: 54 E. Moore St.
