Man threatens Starbucks customers with knife, hurts Richland officer

A man with a knife reportedly threatened customers and hurt an officer in a Richland Starbucks on Wednesday afternoon.
Rory Alan Star, 53, entered the coffee shop at 59 Columbia Point Dr. and started threatening patrons with what police described as a “hunting-style knife.” Star was kicked out of another business earlier after allegedly being drunk, police said.
When police arrived, Star allegedly tried to take the knife from his waist. He was wrestled down to the ground and arrested for second-degree assault. One officer was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Officers took Star to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for a medical evaluation before booking him into the Benton County jail.
Comments