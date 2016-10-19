Crime

October 19, 2016 5:28 PM

Man crashes car into Kennewick fence, gets out and runs away

Kennewick police want help finding a man who crashed his car and left it stuck in a fence late Tuesday night.

Witnesses reported that a dark blue 1995 Kia Sephia was speeding in the 200 block of East Bruneau Avenue before crashing into a fence, said Kennewick police. The car got stuck and the driver ran away.

The suspect is an 18 to 20-year-old man with long dark hair, according to police. He was seen wearing a dark sweater with stripes.

Police said the car ignition had no key slot. The registered owner told officers the car was sold several months back, but that the buyer used a false name.

Anyone with more information about the car or crash is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.

