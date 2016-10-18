Hatchet-wielding man found in Kennewick church

Officers recovered a hatchet from a man reported to be hiding under a carpet inside a Kennewick church.
Church staff at Kennewick Baptist Church called police Tuesday to report someone suspicious was inside the building. They told police he was hiding under a piece of carpet.
Joshua Jacob Stoolfire, 23, was allegedly trespassing at the church and hiding behind an air conditioner when officers arrived. He wouldn’t leave when asked, stated Kennewick police.
He was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespassing.
