Pasco police help FBI rescue sexually exploited people

Pasco police participated in a statewide sex trafficking bust Oct. 13-15 that rescued five children, arrested 14 people and contacted 67 adults exploited by prostitution in Washington.
At least five of the 67 adults were contacted in Pasco, said Ayn Dietrich, an FBI public affairs specialist based in Seattle. No children were found in the Tri-Cities.
Operation Cross Country consists of 74 child exploitation task forces working with more than 400 law enforcement agencies throughout the country, all coordinated by the FBI.
“Operation Cross Country aims to shine a spotlight into the darkest corners of our society that seeks to prey on the most vulnerable of our population,” FBI Director James Comey said.
“We are not only looking to root out those who engage in the trafficking of minors, but ... offer a lifeline to minors to help them escape from a virtual prison no person ever deserves,” Comey said.
Since sex traffickers operate in Washington, Oregon and Nevada, investigations that span all three states give police better chances of finding victims at any given moment, Dietrich said.
Once investigators contact adults, their first goal is to learn more about where sex traffickers may keep children. Many victims may not consider themselves as being in a harmful situation, or think of traffickers as family or a means to get resources.
“They believe their pimp is their only way to get access to clothing, food and housing,” Dietrich said.
Between Oct. 13 and Oct. 15, agencies coordinated operations in Airway Heights, Bellevue, Everett, Kent, Lakewood, Pasco, Spokane, Tukwila, and in King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties.
The FBI stated that they rescued five minors and contacted 67 adults exploited through prostitution.
This is the 10th year Operation Cross Country has been conducted.
