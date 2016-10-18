Pasco police help with ‘Crazy clown craze’ awareness video

There’s no record of any supernatural clowns actually existing in the area.
That’s one takeaway from a new video from Vivid Learning Systems out of Pasco, an online training company that teamed up with Pasco police to create an online public service announcement on trick-or-treat safety and clown awareness.
Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren guest stars in the video. He offers tips on why people may be afraid of clowns and what people should do to stay safe during the trick-or-treat season.
“Dressing up for Halloween is not illegal,” Warren said in the video. “In fact, it’s encouraged.”
The video first appeared on Vivid Learning Systems’s website at learnatvivid.com/safety-toolbox/halloween-safety.
