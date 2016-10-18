Richland woman crashes into road sign near interstate exit

A Richland woman was hurt after she crashed her car into a road sign near an interstate exit Monday afternoon.
Jessica M. Harper, 26, was driving west on Interstate 182 about 6:10 p.m when she took the Queensgate Drive exit. She lost control of her gray Mazda CX-5 and crashed into a metal road sign, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Harper was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and later released.
The state patrol claim driver inattention caused the crash. Harper was issued a ticket for second-degree negligent driving.
