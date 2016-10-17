Escaped Walla Walla prison inmate caught in Kennewick

Police arrested Neal Alan Milikan Sunday night after being on the run from for two days from the state prison in Walla Walla.
Milikan, 31, was arrested Sunday night near 10th Avenue and Olympia Street, said Kennewick police. The U.S. Marshal’s Service and state Department of Corrections were notified once police suspected that Milikan was in the Tri-Cities.
Milikan walked away Friday from a garden crew working outside of the prison, according to state officials. A Washington State Penitentiary supervisor noticed he was gone and notified prison staff.
Milikan was serving a 27-month sentence for possessing drugs and stolen property, trying to elude police and bail jumping in Benton County. He was due to be released in January 2018.
