SWAT team nabs alleged burglars in Richland

A pair of burglary suspects who refused to come out of their Richland home were arrested Sunday morning after the Richland Police Department summoned the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team and surrounded the house.
Edward J. Simiano, 19, and Geovanni A. Soto, 20, were arrested on felony charges.
The pair were reportedly wearing masks and armed with shotguns when they were interrupted committing a burglary at 5 a.m. They went to their home in the 1800 block of Kuhn Avenue. The SWAT team and law enforcement were able to talk the suspects of the home.
A search warrant resulted in discovery of the items used during the commission of the burglary.
