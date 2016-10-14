Crime

Teen crashes stolen truck with 4 inside into Pasco canal

Pasco police arrested four teens and an adult who crashed a stolen pickup into a canal Thursday morning.

Police were first called to Cadboro Lane in west Pasco after reports of a stolen 2012 Dodge Ram. Another officer then noticed a teen driving the truck down Road 68.

Officers followed it through neighborhoods and along Interstate 182. At one point, the truck loses a tire but it keeps going in the rain on the slick roadways.

A police car dashcam recording shows the driver losing control on the highway near the Road 44 overpass and ending up in a shallow irrigation canal. No one was reported hurt.

Police arrested the passengers and the driver. Their names were not released.

