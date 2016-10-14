Tri-City bus hits SUV that ran red light in Kennewick

An SUV was hit by an oncoming Ben Franklin Transit bus when the driver went through a red light Friday afternoon.
A woman was driving a silver SUV south on Columbia Center Boulevard about 1 p.m. She drove through a red light and was hit by a bus turning east from Quinault Avenue, said Kennewick police.
The bus hit the SUV, forcing it into another white sedan, police said.
Officers said the woman drove herself to Trios Southridge Hospital for minor injuries.
She was issued a ticket for running a red light.
The Kennewick police did not disclose her name.
