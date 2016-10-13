Whitstran shooting suspect returned for mental health treatment

The 67-year-old suspect in a Whitstran attempted murder is going back to a state psychiatric hospital because the judge is not convinced he’s competent.
Lucio Reyes Perez will spend another three months in Eastern State Hospital in an attempt to restore his competency.
The Benton County Superior Court case has been on hold since July 2015, when the defense first raised concerns about Reyes Perez’s mental health.
He is accused of waiting outside McCorkle’s Market early June 19, 2015, and firing two shots at an acquaintance.
Reyes Perez knew it was victim Guillermo Salas-Lozano’s routine to stop by the market every day at the same time. The market is northeast of Prosser.
Salas-Lozano, 34, was hit in the neck by one bullet.
Reyes Perez has gone to Eastern State Hospital a few times for evaluations, and was admitted last December for competency restoration.
On Thursday, following two full days of testimony from psychologists, Judge Bruce Spanner ruled that Reyes Perez needs further treatment.
